Hakim inaugurates shelter for homeless

kolkata: While inaugurating an urban shelter for the homeless at Sukanta Nagar, Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the state government employees who are demanding an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) must not forget that the priority of the state is to first provide for the homeless and the needy.



The urban shelter ‘Ashroy’ has been set up in ward 35 of the KMC under Borough VI. Hakim, during the inauguration, said that after Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister, people who have no shelter, and no one to care for, have realised that they too have the right to live comfortably in this state.

“Our Chief Minister has ensured that none of us feels neglected anymore. The shelter has been named Ashroy since this will provide a roof to the people who shiver in the cold out on the streets or have to take refuge outside the Salt Lake stadium during heavy rainfall. These people wished they had a home to live in. This shelter will serve that purpose,” he said.

Hakim added: “A lot of criticism is coming our way that we do not give much DA to state government employees. Let me tell our critics to first learn to prioritise. What should be our priority? Providing for the needy or giving more to someone who already has enough? We want to give more but the Centre is not clearing funds worth Rs one lakh crore. Should we then stop all the welfare schemes, such as Laxmi Bhandar and Kanyasree which are benefitting thousands of women? “

“Should the need of the hour be to ensure the welfare schemes continue to benefit lakhs of people in this state or to give Rs 60,000 salary to someone who is getting Rs 40,000 salary already? If you think you are not getting enough salary in a state government job, you are free to join central government jobs which will pay you more,” Hakim said, adding: “Working in state government is serving the people. Remember your salaries are paid with the taxpayer’s money. One should not behave like they are some clerk or executive of a multi-national company.”

KMC has also set up a new community hall ‘Anushthan’ in ward 118 under Borough XIII.