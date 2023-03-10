Hakim inaugurates Metiabruz booster pumping station at ward number 140

In a bid to improve water supply in the area, Mayor Firhad Hakim, on Thursday, inaugurated the Metiabruz booster pumping station at ward number 140.This project is expected to improve the supply of drinking water to wards 139, 140 and 141.

Inaugurating it on Thursday, Hakim said: “Water is life. It took some time to complete this work. About 30 crores were spent on this project. We are doing more water supply projects in Kolkata.”

Recently, laying out augmentation plans to increase water production, Hakim said: “KMC presently produces about 515 million gallons (MG) water in Kolkata which has fixed 44 lakhs population. Going by this calculation, KMC is producing excess water. However, if we also take into account the floating population then it is more than 50 lakhs. So we can say we are catering to roughly one crore population.”

Hakim said KMC has augmented capacity at Garden Reach Water Works to 210 MG. “Initially it was 87 MG. After Mamata Banerjee's government came to power it was increased to 185 MG and then more 25 MG was added,” he said.

“At Palta, the initial capacity was 100 MG but it was increased to 242 MG. Soon it is going to be 262 MG. At the Dhapa plant, we are increasing capacity to 30 MG. We will add 20 MG in days to come,” he added.