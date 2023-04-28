Hakim inaugurates material recycling plant at New Town

kolkata: Inaugurating a material recycling plant in New Town that will recycle construction and demolition waste materials into raw materials for new products, Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim said that in the near future, it would earn revenues for the civic body, while this move will help save wetlands in the state.



Hakim said that with the increasing population and development, the ‘conservancy has become a difficult job, and the civic body is running out of dumping sites’. “However, such recycling facilities will remove the very need for dumping sites,” he mentioned.

“Most of the construction and demolition waste is illegally dumped into water bodies but such material recycling plants will put a stop to this,” Hakim said.

He also asked the director general of the KMC’s building department to make it a rule that all such construction and demolition waste needs to reach this recycling plant. Hakim stated that the plant will help create raw materials which can be used to pave the roads. “This will also save expenses of the civic body,” he remarked.

The recycling plant has been set up on a 5-acre land at Patharghata in Action Area- III, Plot no. IIID/6 in New Town.

The Mayor said that in the days to come, a law will be introduced allowing the municipal bodies in New Town and Bidhannagar to also dump their construction waste at this plant.

The KMC has collaborated with a private company ‘Re Sustainability’ which set up the plant. Masood Mallick, CEO of the company, stated: “As a comprehensive sustainability solutions provider, we advocate sustainable growth and want to lead it by supporting the development of the Indian economy across sectors, including residential and commercial real estate. Our C&D waste vertical is focused on promoting environmental conservation and sustainable building solutions by reducing the use of quarried resources, including rock and river sand, and advocating for sustainable building materials with ease of recyclability.

The waste recycling plant in Kolkata will play a crucial role in addressing the city’s daily production of 1600 tonnes of C&D waste, while also meeting the construction industry’s need for sustainable materials and conserving landfill space”.