Hakim holds meet with chairman of Siliguri Jalpaiguri Dev Authority

Siliguri: Firhad Hakim, the minister of Public Works and Urban Development department of Government of West Bengal has come forward to solve the land ownership problem of the traders of the Siliguri’s oldest Bidhan Market.



Minister Firhad Hakim held a meeting with the Chairman of Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) and took all the information about the market and the demand of traders in detail. The traders of Bidhan Market are also happy after getting this news. Soon, SJDA will hold a meeting with the traders.

“We have submitted the complete status report of Bidhan Market. There are 1650 registered traders and about 2300 traders who have been doing business in the market. The traders have also sent a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with detailed documents and history of Bidhan Market. They have also mentioned their demands. We hope the government will make a positive decision for the market. Firhad Hakim is himself looking into the matter,” said Sourav Chakraborty, the Chairman of SJDA. Traders of Bidhan Market have repeatedly raised their demand for land ownership. They also protested several times with the demand but did not get any solution so far.

With the aim of resolving the issue, minister Hakim held the meeting on December 14. Other officials of different departments were also present at the meeting.

Bapi Saha, Secretary of Bidhan Market Bybshayee Samiti, said: “We always welcome the government’s positive decisions. We are also getting news that the SJDA will soon negotiate with us. Hopefully the government will make a good decision for us.”

Apart from Bidhan Market, discussions were held about other developmental works under SJDA. The government has sanctioned Rs 21 crore to SJDA, of which Rs 16 crore will be invested on numerous developmental works in Siliguri and surrounding areas.