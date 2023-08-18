Hakim hands over certificates of occupancy to residents

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim handed over certificates of occupancy to eight residents of the Pathuriaghata Street building, a portion of which recently collapsed, killing one and injuring two members of one family.



On Wednesday night, the third floor of a five-storeyed dilapidated building collapsed. A couple and their minor son got trapped in the debris.

It was at 3 am when the couple and their son could be extricated from the debris by fire personnel and the disaster management team.

The woman was declared dead in the hospital while the husband and the son underwent treatment at Calcutta Medical College. The condition of the husband was critical. The Mayor had visited the incident spot and requested the residents in the upper half of the structure to vacate their homes for their safety.

He assured that KMC will be setting up a temporary settlement in the nearby field where these residents will be shifted.

Hakim had also assured them that KMC’s assessment department will issue a certificate of occupancy so that later, they can shift once the structure is rebuilt.

On Friday, the Mayor handed over such certificates to eight persons from five families. There are a total of 26 persons who had to vacate their homes. Hakim said the rest will also be issued certificates on the spot after police verification. Among the ones who got the document was the boy who lost his mother in the collapse.

Hakim said the owner of the building will be called to discuss reconstruction.

“In case the owner cannot, we will get some developer to do the job,” he said. He added that once it is rebuilt these residents can again shift back into the building.

The owner will be offered an extra floor area ratio which will be used to accommodate the tenants while the rest of the space can be utilised by the owner as he deems fit.

Hakim said despite the laws being amended that offer owners and tenants the opportunity to get such properties rebuilt, most in North Kolkata are not willing to shift out temporarily, fearing they won’t be allowed back by the owners once the new structure comes up.