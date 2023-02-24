Hakim flooded with complaints of illegal constructions

Kolkata: Harassed and threatened by a local promoter to vacate her residential building, a senior citizen has sought the help of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim who received several complaints on Friday against illegal constructions in the city by developers.

A resident of Lake Gardens, under ward 93 of the KMC, called up the Mayor to seek help. The resident, who identified herself as Jamuna Ghosh, is a senior citizen who complained to the Mayor, narrating her helplessness, alleging that a portion of her house which belonged to her deceased brother-in-law has been illegally occupied by some miscreants at the order of a local promoter. Ghosh informed the Mayor that the building was in the name of her husband Tushar Kanti Ghosh and his brother NK Ghosh. She said her brother-in-law has passed away and his son is absconding. She said although she has cleared all property taxes for her portion of the property, a huge amount of tax is pending for the portion belonging to the brother-in-law. The portion concerned was left to the care of a caretaker (a promoter) who soon allowed illegal occupation by local slum dwellers without taking any permission.

She alleged that presently she and her aged husband are being threatened to vacate their portion while strangers have been encroaching on their property. She insisted that the KMC must act since there is a huge amount of tax pending for the portion belonging to the brother-in-law. She also said that if possible that portion be auctioned by the civic body.

Hakim assured the senior citizen that he will inform the Lake police station to ensure that the complainant and her aged husband are not disturbed and that she has no reason to vacate the property since taxes for her portion have been cleared. He also instructed KMC officials to check the amount of property tax dues for the portion concerned. It is learnt from the complainant that tax dues are over Rs 10 lakh for that portion.

Meanwhile, Hakim received several complaints from different wards against promoters carrying out illegal constructions. A resident from Sealdah alleged illegal construction on government land near Munshi Bazar, South Sealdah Road. Hakim has ordered the borough executive to carry out an inspection and lodge a police complaint. Another complaint came from ward 60 where a resident alleged illegal promoting on a thika land at Nandalal Bose Lane. Another complaint alleged that despite a demolition order, no action was taken to pull down an illegally constructed portion of a building in Borough VII.