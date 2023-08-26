Hakim calls for strict enforcement of rules for construction-waste disposal

Kolkata: In a bid to prevent pollution from construction waste, Mayor Firhad Hakim has instructed the building department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to strictly enforce the rules for the collection and segregation of such waste before issuing building permits.



On Friday, Hakim told the media that KMC is not getting adequate construction waste to send to its material recycling plant at Rajarhat.

He said that many builders are selling the waste elsewhere for profit. Also, random trucks appear outside construction sites and they load these materials at night and head towards Diamond Harbour. These wastes are then dumped into water bodies for real estate purposes. This has to stop, he remarked.

The Mayor said that he has instructed police to stop such trucks when they pass through Majherhat.

Hakim further said that the rules need to be followed by everyone. “I have asked the building department to collect necessary fees and charges from the builders for disposal of such waste. It needs to be mentioned how much waste will be generated.”

The Mayor said that he has also written to other municipalities in North 24-Parganas and Hooghly to send construction waste in lorries to the KMC’s material recycling plant at New Town.

Asked what if a builder insists on selling the construction waste for profit rather than giving it to KMC, Hakim said that in such a case the person will be held liable if that waste pollutes the environment.

The person needs to give a declaration mentioning the destination of this waste. He will have to vouch for it, ensuring it is not being dumped in water bodies, he said.

As per the drafted rules, the building department shall collect necessary fees and charges from the builders for collection, loading, transportation, unloading and processing of the generated C&D waste at the time of issuance of a building permit and deposit the same under the SWM department. In cases where permission is not required from the building department such as during repair work or demolition, the waste generator will have to pay in advance to KMC’s SWM department for disposal of the waste.

A rate chart was also drawn up for imposing hefty fines against generators of C&D waste violating the rules. For mixing construction debris with municipal solid waste, it is Rs 10,000. The fine for dumping it in public places is Rs 20,000. For dumping in water bodies and drains, it is imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with a fine which may extend to Rs 2 lakhs or both. An amount of Rs 10,000 will be charged as a fine for not delivering such waste in a segregated manner, for improper transportation, and carrying out C&D management operations without the necessary licence.