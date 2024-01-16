Hakim asks citizens to lodge plaint through WhatsApp chatbot

Kolkata: Requesting citizens to lodge complaints against illegal constructions via its WhatsApp chatbot, the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have asked all its councillors not to interfere in any matters relating to sanction or demolition of buildings.



In the wake of several complaints against illegal constructions mushrooming in the city, and allegations that certain councillors are hand in gloves with the promoters, KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim has told the media that councillors cannot interfere in either sanctioning or demolition of buildings which are solely to be decided by the civic body’s Building department as per regulations.

Several citizens also complained that despite sending several complaint letters to the civic body there has been no action. The Mayor also said that in the present time, the present body according to the needs are trying to adopt a modern approach through use of online services. He said that instead of sending letters, citizens must utilise the ‘Show to Mayor’ through the Whatsapp chatbot at 8335999111.

The complainant has to select the nature of the complaint and then upload an image of the relevant problem and share the spot’s location where the issue is. Officials said one can just take the picture of the construction concerned and upload it in the app along with one or two lines on the complaint. Hakim said that councillors cannot determine which is a legal or illegal building and neither can review sanction plans. “Councillors can neither sanction a construction nor stop any. These are administrative works. Complainants must come directly to KMC. Firstly, police will be asked to immediately stop the construction work and then the civic body’s Building department will intervene. Citizens should bring it to our notice when the construction is on and not when it is completed and residents are shifted in. In the latter case, we cannot act on our own but approach the court,” Hakim said.