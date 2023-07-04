Hakim alleges of tacit understanding between Cong, CPI(M) & BJP

Malda: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim, in a rain-disrupted election campaign at Susthani More in English Bazar asked the people of Malda not to let the votes be divided else the benefit will go to BJP. Addressing the large gathering waiting in the rain to hear him speak, Hakim stated that Bengal is peaceful as the reins are in the hands of Mamata Banerjee.



“Once BJP comes to power in the state, it will be unsafe. We can see flags of Congress now, as Congress and CPI(M) are now agents of BJP. The saffron brigade got frightened after seeing the 2021 election results and now trying to weaken Mamata Banerjee by dividing votes among other parties. You know that if TMC gets weak Congress and CPI(M) cannot come into power and it’s only BJP that will be an advantage,” said Hakim.

Attacking the Congress CPI(M) tacit understanding, he said: “Once Ghanikhan called to throw CPI(M) in the Bay of Bengal now that Congress despite incidents of Sainbari, Kendua are holding hands with CPI(M).”

He also reminded people that it is only for Mamata Banerjee that there are welfare schemes like Laxmir Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi, Sabujsathi and many more. Hakim then headed for Pirgunj Football Ground in Ratua 2 for his next campaign.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, minister of education, Bratya Basu, on his way to South Dinajpur was found visiting the Malda Medical College and Hospital as he was suffering from a toothache and had an infection.

A team of doctors in the presence of Parthapratim Mukherjee, Principal of MMCH, treated him.