Haiderpara Sporting Club utilises govt fund to install CCTV cameras

Siliguri: In a bid to enhance security in the locality, Haiderpara Sporting Club in Siliguri has decided to utilise the Rs 85,000 donation received from the state government for Durga Puja celebrations to install CCTV cameras in and around Haiderpara More. The cameras will be maintained year-round, ensuring surveillance in key areas. This is the first time that any Puja committee has used funds to install CCTV cameras instead of using it for organising Puja.

“This year, we will not use the money given by the state government for organising Durga Puja. Instead, we will install CCTV cameras in our locality, which is much needed for us. The administration has already installed a few cameras, but we need more in the narrow lanes, and we will install those with the funds received,” said Nimai Paul, general secretary of the Puja committee.

The decision comes in the wake of growing concerns over women’s safety, particularly after the RG Kar Medical College incident, which sparked a state-wide conversation about security measures.

A total of eight new CCTV cameras will be installed as part of this initiative. Six of them will cover the areas surrounding Haiderpara More, including Swamiji More, Haiderpara Market and Shibrampally. Additional cameras will be installed along the road leading to ISKCON Mandir.

Haiderpara Sporting Club, which is known for organising one of the largest Durga Puja celebrations in the city, is hosting its 55th year of the festival.

The theme for this year’s Puja with a budget of Rs 20 lakh is “Bondi Shoisab” (Childhood Caged), aimed at raising awareness about the excessive use of mobile phones by children. The club is drawing attention to how children, instead of playing outdoors, are increasingly glued to their screens.