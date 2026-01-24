Had no intent to disrupt SIR process: TMC MLA

Kolkata: TMC MLA Manirul Islam, accused of instigating violence at a SIR hearing centre in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, on Friday wrote to the ERO, stating he had no intention of disrupting the exercise and that he holds the Constitution and the EC in the “highest regard”.

Islam’s written clarification, reportedly, came after the EC directed the district administration to lodge an FIR against him for his alleged role in vandalism and intimidation at the SIR hearing centre.

In a letter to the ERO overseeing the SIR exercise, Islam, reportedly, said he always abides by the Constitution and believes in the rule of law.

He added that his remarks during a protest outside the Farakka BDO on January 14 were an expression of public opinion and not aimed at undermining the authority of the ECI or influencing the electoral process.

“Any lapse in choice of words was unintentional. There was no malicious intent, provocation or attempt to break the law in my statements,” Islam wrote, adding that if his remarks were interpreted differently by anyone, it was inadvertent. He said he is ready to cooperate fully with the administration and the EC and comply with all lawful directions.

Referring to the January 14 incident, Islam said his remarks outside the BDO office echoed public concerns over the SIR process, which he noted aims to ensure voter convenience and has been examined by the Supreme Court.

Violence had broken out at the Farakka BDO office on January 14 after a section of BLOs staged a protest.