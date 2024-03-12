Habra: CM unveils projects worth more than Rs 8K crore

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 647 projects worth over Rs 8405 crore across the state from a state government distribution programme at Habra in North 24-Parganas.

Banerjee announced the official launch of the Karmashree project through which the job card holders in the state would be guaranteed 50 days work and payment for their toil. “The Central government has not paid the wages of 100 days workers in Bengal. We have recently paid 59 lakh workers entirely from the state exchequer as wages for 100 days work. Now to ensure that the job card holders are not denied their due wages, we are providing them 50 days work under the Karmashree scheme through the convergence of various government departments. Though the scheme is known as 100 days work, but effectively the job card holders used to get 30-35 days work,” Banerjee said. She maintained that last year, 45 days work was provided by the state government to the job card holders in the state. The Chief Minister said that another 3.85 lakh women are being brought under the aegis of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme which will take the total number of beneficiaries to 2.15 crores.

Banerjee laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth Rs 2719.64 crore for North 24-Parganas district and at the same time handed over benefits of different social welfare schemes to 7 lakh people in the district.

Among the major projects that was announced by Banerjee from the dais included the Habra- Gaighata water project worth Rs 851 crore, a major portion of which has already been completed. “We have finished the extension of the Kalyani Expressway from Muragacha to Kapa by spending Rs 530 crore. Three transmission substations have been set up at Rajarhat, Minakhan and Barrackpore I block involving Rs 351.43 projects,” she added. In the health sector, Banerjee inaugurated a nursing training college at Ashoknagar State General Hospital worth Rs 27.67 crore and also announced the sanction of 100 additional beds at Habra State General Hospital. Banerjee inaugurated a solar street light and solar high mast light project entailing an expenditure of Rs 2.28 crore at Furfura Sharif. The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated two modern fire stations at Laketown and Deganga from the distribution programme. She proposed a hike of Rs 750 for the village resource persons across the state.