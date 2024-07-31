Habibs Hair & Beauty Opens New Salon in Siliguri

Siliguri: Habibs Hair & Beauty announced the opening of its new salon at Planet Mall, Ground Floor, Sevoke Road, Siliguri on July 30. This latest addition aims to offer residents premium hair and beauty services, including hair styling, treatments, coloring, facials, manicures, and pedicures. Known for its high standards and customer satisfaction, Habibs Hair & Beauty, founded by Mr. Habib Ahmed, has expanded to over 2,000 salons globally.



To mark the opening, a special promotion on the membership program will be available,

providing exclusive discounts and benefits.