Habibpur: Woman killed by brother-in-law

Malda: An incident of domestic violence shocked the residents of Malda’s Habibpur on Monday morning, when a young woman was brutally murdered, allegedly by her brother-in-law.

The victim, identified as Sunita Murmu (24), wife of Nayeb Murmu of Piral Garia village under Mangalpura area, was found lying in a pool of blood near the pond beside her house. According to local sources, she had sustained grievous injuries on her neck and back, reportedly inflicted with a spade. Her husband, Nayeb, a farmer, stated: “I had gone to the fields for work early in the morning when the incident took place. On receiving alarming news from neighbours, I rushed back home only to find my wife severely injured and my brother, Sanjib Kisku, tied to a post by villagers. Locals alleged that Sanjib had attacked Sunita with the sharp farming tool for reasons still unknown.”

Sunita was immediately taken to Bulbulchandi RN Roy Rural Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Meanwhile, Habibpur police reached the spot, arrested the accused and initiated a thorough investigation. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, leaving villagers deeply shocked and disturbed by the tragic event.