Habibpur: Local residents strongly oppose proposal for BSF camp

Malda: Tension flared in the border village of Dalla under Habibpur block, Malda district with local residents strongly opposing the proposal for a Border Security Force (BSF) Border Outpost (BOP) camp on what they claim is their long-held farmland. The controversy surrounds approximately 7.47 acres of land in Mouza Dalla, JL No. 54, Dag No. 1658, which, though government khas land, has been under cultivation by the villagers for years without formal land titles.

The issue came to light after BSF officials visited the area recently to inspect the land for setting up a new camp. Villagers alleged that the BSF is attempting to seize land that is part and parcel of

their livelihood. “We are poor Namashudra community farmers and this land is our only means of livelihood,” said Shashan Roy, a village resident and petitioner. “If this land is taken away, our families will have nothing left to survive on.”

On June 9, villagers submitted a written appeal to the District Magistrate of Malda, requesting urgent intervention to prevent the construction of the BSF camp on their cultivated land. The petition lists disputed plots and urges authorities to consider alternative land owned by the BSF in nearby Mouza Chakli.

In response to the protest, officers including Swapan Tarafder, BLRO of Habibpur and the Company Commander of the BSF camp at Kedaripara visited the site around 1 pm on June 10. They held discussions with the villagers and listened to their concerns.

However, the villagers stood firm in their demand.

“We will not allow a BSF camp on our farmland. It is a matter of our existence,” said another villager during

the meeting. Officials noted that the land in question is classified as government land and does not currently belong to any individual.

Despite this, the situation remains sensitive, as the community is emotionally and economically tied to the land. “We have government orders to hand over around 4 acres to BSF but now the villagers have appealed for a review of the whole matter. We shall now act as per the orders from the superiors,” Tarafder stated.