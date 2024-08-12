Habibpur BDO transferred for assaulting on-duty med officer

Malda: A BDO was transferred allegedly for assaulting an on-duty medical officer in Malda. The accused BDO of Habibpur was transferred by the state P and AR department (WBCS Cell). The members of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Malda submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate, Malda on Monday demanding an immediate suspension of the accused. Dipanjan Mandal, medical officer of RN Roy Rural Hospital in Bulbulchandi, was allegedly physically assaulted by Angsuman Dutta, BDO Habibpur on Friday. Dutta who had brought his wife for treatment had allegedly assaulted the doctor physically.



As per the order by the department bearing no 1151-PAR(WBCS)/ 1D-215/ 2024 dated 12.08.2024 Dutta has been transferred to the post of Officer on Special Duty, department of Technical Education, Training and Skill Development. Manoj Kanjilal, Deputy Magistrate and Deputy Collector of Uttar Dinajpur, Raiganj Subdivision is to assume the charge of Habibpur BDO.