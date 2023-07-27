Gym trainer held for molestation

Kolkata: A woman lodged a complaint against a gym trainer for allegedly molesting her in New Town.



According to sources, the woman told the cops that she used work as a receptionist at a gym where the accused is a trainer. On Monday, she went to the birthday party of the gym trainer. It is alleged that after the party was over, when she was about to leave, the accused tried to confine her. The accused also allegedly started touching her with ill motive.

When the woman told the accused that she would scream and tell about his acts, she was allegedly threatened. Later, on Tuesday, she lodged a complaint and subsequently the accused youth was arrested.