Guv’s missive to remove me from Cabinet laughable: Bratya

Kolkata: State Education minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bratya Basu termed Governor C V Ananda’s direction to remove him from the Cabinet post laughable. Taking to his social media handle X, Basu said: “This is as laughable as myself recommending the removal of the Governor to HE the President of India.



If I have violated the Poll Code, it is the prerogative of a political party to bring it to the notice of the Election Commission of India, which will take appropriate action. By raising such an accusation, he has misused his constitutional post and proved his political identity. Secondly, the Indian Constitution clearly states that the recommendation of appointment or removal of any Minister lies with the Chief Minister. He has not only shown his true colours, he has exceeded his constitutional limit as well.”

Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday said Bratya Basu has “deliberately” violated the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by holding a meeting with politicians at the University of Gour Banga recently and asked the state government to remove him from the Cabinet, a Raj Bhavan official said. The university is located in the Malda district.

Bose, chancellor of all state-run universities, also said Basu’s act of holding the meeting on the institute’s premises has brought “discredit to the university system”.

“In light of the meeting held in Gour Banga University under the leadership and presence of Basu with other ministers, MPs, MLAs and political leaders on March 30, the chancellor has directed the state government to take strict action against him for deliberately violating the MCC, including his removal from the Cabinet,” the official said.with Agency inputs