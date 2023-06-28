Guv’s Cooch Behar visit cancelled due to inclement weather

On the heels of the Chief Minister’s precautionary landing at Sevoke Road Army Aviation Base on Tuesday owing to heavy rains and thundershowers, the Governor also cancelled his visit to Cooch Behar owing to inclement weather.

Currently, Governor C V Anand Bose is on a visit to North Bengal. He was scheduled to arrive in Cooch Behar at around 4 pm on Wednesday. After spending the night at the Cooch Behar Circuit House, he was supposed to depart for Baharampur on Thursday. On Wednesday the weather deteriorated in the afternoon, with heavy rains starting at around 4 pm in Cooch Behar. As a result, the Governor’s visit was cancelled.

The Governor had expressed his intention to visit all places to study the ground situation of rural polls.