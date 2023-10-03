Guv writes to Nabanna, asks why Hakim is holding two important portfolios

kolkata: Alleging that Raj Bhavan is getting flooded with calls complaining that the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim is never available, Governor C V Ananda Bose is learnt to have written a letter to the state Secretariat enquiring if the former is reaping financial benefits by serving both as the city mayor and minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) department.



Raj Bhavan sources said that it was last week when the letter of enquiry was sent to Nabanna but no reply has come from the state government yet. It was learnt that Bose made such a move after Raj Bhavan was getting calls at ‘Peace Room’ that citizens are not being able to reach the mayor at a time when dengue cases have seen a spurt in the city.

The letter sought to know how Hakim was appointed to two vital positions and enquired whether he is reaping huge financial benefits by continuing to serve in these two positions.

The Governor has reportedly got complaints from kin of dengue victims who tried to reach out to the mayor. They complained that every time they tried to contact him at KMC, they were told he was at the UDMA department. When calls were made there, they were told Hakim was at KMC. Sources said that complainants also expressed their wish to put out posters saying the mayor is missing.

Hakim, before leaving for Delhi to join the protest at Raj Ghat, told the media that he does not wish to comment on the remarks of the Governor. He said that Bose’s predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar too had sent similar letters.

“The Governor does not need to know why I am serving in these two positions. It is sufficient if my Chief Minister knows why I am holding the two portfolios,” he said.

Further, a TMC leader close to Hakim said that the Governor is perhaps oblivious of the programme ‘Talk to Mayor’ where Hakim listens to the grievances of citizens and seeks to resolve their problems at the earliest possible time. It was also pointed out that Hakim’s predecessor Sovan Chatterjee too held two portfolios where he was serving as the KMC mayor and also holding the portfolio of state Fire minister.