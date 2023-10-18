Guv writes to Centre requesting fund clearance under 100 days work scheme

Governor C V Ananda Bose is now learnt to have written to the Central government requesting clearance of 100-day work funds for labourers who have already completed works under the scheme in the state’s rural areas.

Bose had recently assured the Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee that he had raised the issue of fund blockade with the Union Home minister Amit Shah during his recent meeting.

Sources said that he has written to the Union government conveying that many who toiled for days executing several works under the 100-day work scheme have been suffering for long.

He is learnt to have conveyed that the continued freezing of funds for these poor people is also sending a wrong message to the people of Bengal and is paving the way for a misunderstanding.

It was also learnt that the Governor agrees with the proposal of Abhishek that if there was any corruption relating to the funds in some districts, let there be a probe to find the defaulters but the ones who work diligently and deserve to get paid, should get their wages.

Sources said following the request of Bose the Centre also has expressed willingness to solve the impasse as soon as possible but the state BJP unit leaders are learnt to have allegedly requested that the funds be released after Lok Sabha elections.

Presently, the decision for disbursement of funds seems to be depending on the top-rung BJP leaders.

Earlier, Abhishek had also accused the state BJP leaders of deliberately blocking the funds by requesting their “Delhi masters”. Recently, when a delegation led by Abhishek Banerjee went to Krishi Bhavan to meet the Niranjyoti Jyoti, MoS of Rural Development ministry, the latter did not meet them but instead met a BJP delegation from Bengal.

Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee recently met the other MoS of that department, Faggan Singh Kulaste who has assured the former that he would look into the matter to facilitate a solution.