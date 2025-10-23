Guv wishes Amit Shah on 61st birthday

Kolkata: On the occasion of the Union Home minister’s birthday, HG conveyed warm good wishes to Amit Shah, on Wednesday.

The HG complimented Shah for his directional approach to internal security that has generated positivity across the country and inspires tremendous confidence of people in governance. “Under his leadership, the cooperative sector has emerged as a viable instrument of all-round and inclusive development,” HG said and wished good health for Shah and many more years of continued and dedicated service to the nation. Amit Shah thanked the HG for his wishes.

Amit Shah turned 61 on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other prominent leaders greeting him on his birthday.