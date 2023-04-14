Guv visits Presidency Univ, launches ‘meal a month with the Governor’ prog

KOLKATA: In a bid to promote collective thinking and social responsibility among the students, Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday introduced the concept of “#MealAMonthWithTheGovernor” where he encouraged students to come together for discussions over a meal and share their perspectives on various issues.



Bose who happens to be the Chancellor of the state universities paid a surprise visit to Presidency University and interacted with the faculty, students and also the non-teaching staff.

The Governor conveyed his strong belief that the renaissance in education will begin from Bengal, showcasing his confidence in the potential of Presidency University, its teachers and its students.

Bose wanted to know more about infrastructure facilities at the university, upcoming projects, the academic atmosphere and its financial condition.

The students expressed many concerns ranging from infrastructure issues, hostel and mess-related issues, filling up of the vacant faculty positions, concerns related to the availability of a Vice-Chancellor within the campus, fellowship for non-NET students, facility for specially-abled and the need for a medical unit.

The students communicated to the Chancellor that PG students had issues related to visiting high-class conferences (within the country and abroad). An ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh was approved instantly by the Governor.

Coming to know from the students that a UG girl student was admitted to B R Singh Hospital, Sealdah, after she met with an accident, the Governor rushed to the hospital in the evening and met her and her parents and discussed with doctors. The Governor handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 for her treatment.

Students’ organisation SFI, however, staged protests during the Governor’s visit demanding non-acceptance of the National Education Policy.