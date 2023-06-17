Guv visits Canning, TMC says he is being forced to follow orders

Kolkata: Day after Governor C V Ananda Bose visited Bhangar to review the situation post incidents of clashes during nomination filing for Panchayat polls, he visited Canning on Saturday, after cancelling his scheduled trip outside Bengal, where he came across protesting Opposition candidates who alleged they were not allowed by ruling party workers to file their nominations.

He reached Canning, South 24-Parganas which had turned into a battlefield on June 14 due to clashes allegedly between two groups. Some police personnel were injured in the clashes, including the SDPO.

On reaching Canning on Saturday, the Governor held a meeting at Irrigation Bhavan with block officers and the police. Subsequently, on reaching Hospital Morh, he came across protesting candidates of Opposition parties who staged an agitation with banners and placards. They complained that they were not allowed by TMC to file nominations. He assured them that he will listen to their grievances. Commenting on the Governor’s visit, TMC leader Firhad Hakim said that the Governor is being forced to act according to the instructions coming from Delhi. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the Governor is acting like a “BJP cadre”.