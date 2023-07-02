Guv visited hosp but didn’t speak to us: Kin of injured TMC worker

Cooch Behar: The Gitaldah area of the Dinhata sub-division turned violent on Saturday night as clashes broke following the alleged abduction of Raju Haque, the son of Trinamool Panchayat Samiti candidate Khalil Haque, during the governor’s visit to Cooch Behar.



Trinamool Regional President Mahfuzur Rahman and six others were injured, three of whom were referred to Cooch Behar after being brought to Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital with serious injuries.

A large police force, including Dinhata Police SDPO Tridib Sarkar, arrived at the scene upon receiving the information.

Kumar Sunny Raj, Additional Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar said: “32 people have been arrested in connection with the incident of Saturday night and were produced a the court. The incident is under investigation.”

Governor CV Anand Bose spoke to the District Superintendent of Police and the District Magistrate regarding this. On Sunday, he visited Trinamool Congress Regional President Mahfuzur Rahman and injured Trinamool Congress worker Rafiqul Haque, who are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cooch Behar. Reportedly this was the first time that the Governor visited any injured TMC worker at the hospital.

However, Mahfuzur Rahman’s wife, Bijli Khatun, complained that the Governor visited the injured TMC supporters in the hospital but did not speak to their families.

Bijli Khatun, said: “My husband is fighting for his life in the hospital. Even though the Governor came to the hospital, he did not speak to us. We wanted to speak to him. The BJP had sent him here. I will appeal to the Chief Minister to provide security to my husband, who was attacked before also.”

Regarding the entire incident, Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress President Abhijit De Bhowmik said: “The BJP is fielding their members as independent candidates in the Gitaldah area. They are creating a situation of terror in the border areas.”

However, the BJP has denied the allegations. BJP’s Dinhata town mandal president Ajay Roy stated that the incident occurred due to a Trinamool internal conflict.