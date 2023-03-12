Guv urges state & govt staff on hunger strike to ‘sit for talks’

Kolkata: In a major stride in resolving the imbroglio in connection with a section of government employees sitting on hunger strike demanding Dearness Allowance (DA) in parity with Central government employees, Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday requested all stakeholders, including the state government, to sit for talks to find out an acceptable way out.



Bose took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “Governor is deeply pained that the hunger strike of the aggrieved employees is entering its fourth week. The issues involved may be complex but there is always a simple way out. What is of paramount importance is the precious life of our brothers who are on a continuous fast for a cause which is close to their heart. Governor entreats all those who are on the perilous fast to kindly end it and request all stakeholders to sit together and find an acceptable way out of the imbroglio.”

Bose, on Thursday, had requested the protesting state government employees to withdraw their hunger strike but they didn’t.

The Governor had said: “I am distressed to learn that some of the employees are on hunger strike for weeks. Their commitment to the cause and their dedication to their fraternity is well understood and appreciated. Human life is precious and I entreat all to kindly withdraw the hunger strike.”

Stirring hope among the protesting employees, the Governor had further stated: “For every problem, there is a solution. I trust that all stakeholders will work together for an acceptable solution.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had said her government has gone to its utmost extent possible in giving DA to the state employees.