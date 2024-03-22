Guv unveils book on city’s maritime history

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose has unveiled the book ‘Horizons’ on Kolkata’s rich maritime history and its venerable 150-year-old port.



A release on the same read that the book ‘Horizon’ marking the Association of Shipping Interests in Calcutta’s (ASIC) illustrious 50-year journey was recently unveiled by the Governor at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Asok Janakiram, president of ASIC and other representatives of the association apart from Gautam Chakraborti, former adviser security and heritage to Kolkata Port and the honorary editor-in-chief of the commemorative.

‘Horizons’ offers readers an immersive journey into the maritime world with insightful interviews, articles from eminent personalities and a treasure trove of information and trivia spanning Kolkata’s rich maritime history and its venerable 150-year-old port.

Adding to its allure are messages from dignitaries including the Prime Minister, Minister of Shipping, Ministers of State for Shipping, and even the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan whose early career began as a shipping executive in then Calcutta.