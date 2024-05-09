Guv to provide Raj Bhavan CCTV footages to first 100 citizens who mail him

Kolkata: Refuting the “fabricated allegations” that Raj Bhavan is not providing the police with CCTV footages, Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday launched a ‘SACH KE SAAMNE’ (facing the truth) programme where he has promised to provide the footages to the first hundred citizens who will ask for it through an official mail address.

On Friday, the Governor posted the following on the Raj Bhavan’s X account: “Dear Raj Bhavan staff, Hon’ble Governor Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose has launched a programme SACH KE SAAMNE in the background of the mischievous and fabricated allegations by the police that Raj Bhavan is not sparing the CCTV footage of an incident which is under the illegal and unconstitutional investigation of the police.

Hon’ble Governor has decided that the CCTV footages can be seen by any citizen of West Bengal — except politician Mamata Banerjee and her police for the stand they had taken, which is in public domain.

“Under the SACH KE SAAMNE programme anyone who wants to see the CCTV footage fully can send email at: adcraibhavankolkata@gmail.com and governor-wb@nic.in or call at Raj Bhavan PBX at 033-22001641.

The first hundred can see the footage inside Raj Bhavan, Kolkata on 09 May, 2024 at 11.30 a.m.”

Such a move comes in the wake of sexual harassment allegations brought against the Governor by a woman who claimed to be a contractual staff engaged with Raj Bhavan.

The woman had lodged a complaint at the Hare Street Police Station. Kolkata Police formed a special enquiry team (SET) comprising eight senior police officers to investigate the sexual harassment allegations.

However, the Governor described the allegations as “absurd drama”, and said that none would be able to deter him from his “determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence”.

Citing clauses of Article 361 that extends a constitutional protection to the Governor from criminal proceedings during his tenure, the staff members of Raj Bhavan were asked to refrain from giving any statement to the police in the case.