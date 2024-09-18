Guv steps in to help stranded workers in Chennai

Kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose has intervened to assist 12 workers from the state who were stranded in Chennai without work or money.



The workers, suffering from hunger and illness, received immediate aid after the Governor halted his journey from Kerala to Kolkata upon learning of their plight.

According to a statement from Raj Bhawan, Kolkata, five of the stranded workers fainted at the railway station due to hunger and were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. Four were diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis with severe dehydration, while one was in critical condition with severe metabolic acidosis, hypovolemic shock and required mechanical ventilation. The remaining seven individuals were admitted to shelter homes under the Chennai Municipal Corporation.

Governor Bose, who was travelling to Kolkata from Kerala, contacted hospital authorities and sanctioned immediate financial assistance for all the stranded workers. He also deputed advocate Gopika Nambiar, his legal adviser, to coordinate their rehabilitation in consultation with local authorities and Dr. Jagadeesan, City Health Officer of Chennai Corporation. Each of the three patients in the hospital received financial assistance of Rs. 25,000, while Rs. 25,000 was handed over to the Resident Medical Officer for the two critically ill patients. Additionally, Rs 10,000 each was provided to the seven individuals staying in the municipal shelter. The Governor also sanctioned funds to cover their travel costs back to West Bengal, with the Corporation arranging for a constable to ensure their safe return.