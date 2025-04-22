Guv stable; CM, Speaker visit hosp to enquire about his health

Kolkata: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was admitted to the Eastern Command Hospital on Monday morning after he complained of chest pain, a senior Raj Bhavan official said. His health condition was stated to be stable. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay visited the hospital and enquired about his health condition.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, Bose felt chest pain on Monday morning. Doctors examined his health and advised admission.

Then he was rushed to the hospital at around 10 am. After a preliminary health check up, doctors said that Bose had multiple heart blockages. He was immediately admitted to the hospital. The doctors at the hospital have kept him under observation. Governor experienced chest uneasiness on Sunday while returning from Murshidabad.

“The condition was stable. Doctors have kept him under observation. Several medical examinations were carried out on him and after treatment his condition was improved,” an official said. It was learnt that fourt heart specialists from a private hospital in the city examined him. He may be taken to a private hospital on Tuesday. The experts are of the opinion that bypass surgery may be carried out on Bose, if required.

On getting the information, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to Command Hospital to enquire about the health condition of the Governor. “I came to enquire about the health condition of the Governor after hearing about his admission. Now I am leaving for Midnapore. I will be coming back to Kolkata tomorrow after attending my scheduled events there in the district,” Chief Minister Banerjee said after coming out of the Command Hospital and before leaving for Salboni in West Midnapore district to attend the inaugural function of a thermal power plant there.

It was learnt that doctors from a private hospital on EM Bypass visited the Eastern Command Hospital and examined Bose’ health condition. Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay went to the hospital with flowers and prayed for his fast recovery. Bandopadhyay also spoke to the doctors as well and enquired Bose’ health condition.