Guv speaks in 11 languages during event at Raj Bhavan

KOLKATA: The Governor of Bengal, CV Ananda Bose, took others in awe of his multilingual capabilities by speaking in 11 languages during the Foundation Day celebration of Maharashtra and Gujarat at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata. The Governor interacted with the people of Marathi and Gujarati communities.



During the event, the portraits of Shivaji Maharaj and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel were unveiled.

The Governor showcased his multilingual abilities by speaking in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Latin, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Konkani, bengali and Gujarati.

The Foundation Day celebrations brought together people from different states and cultures, highlighting the diversity and richness of India's

cultural heritage.