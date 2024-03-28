Guv shown black flag at Kazi Nazrul University

Governor C V Ananda Bose who is also the Chancellor of the state universities was shown the black flag by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) when he went to attend the convocation ceremony of Kazi Nazrul University (KNU) at Asansol on Wednesday morning.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad had earlier declared that they would be protesting against the Governor gracing the convocation.

As soon as the Governor’s convoy entered the campus of KNU, the protestors questioned the university’s role in not extending an invitation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and showed the black flag to the Governor. The state Higher Education department had written to the varsity raising objections over holding the convocation with no permanent vice-chancellor (V-C) in

place at KNU. The letter from the Higher Education department had earlier stated that a case regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors is pending before the court and in the case of KNU too, the V-C is appointed by the Governor which is not endorsed by the state government.

So, it is desirable not to hold the convocation in

this backdrop. According to sources, the Governor presided over the court meeting and attended the university’s convocation. A senior university official said that they decided to go on with the convocation as it is being held after a gap of six years.