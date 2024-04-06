‘Guv should pay salaries of V-Cs’

Kolkata: State Education minister, Bratya Basu on Saturday was critical of Governor C V Ananda Bose’s interference in the education system and said that the latter should better pay the salaries of the vice-chancellors (V-Cs) and the professors of the universities.



“The state will pay the salaries of the vice-chancellors and professors and the Governor will try to wrest control over the education system by nominating interim V-Cs of his choice will not be accepted," Basu said.

He also accused the Chancellor of appointing “ineligible, unequipped and misfit” candidates as interim V-Cs of universities subverting statutory proceedings.

He also hit out at Bose for allegedly dragging his feet on the appointment of full-term V-Cs through a search and selection committee.

“We have been telling time and again that we should abide by the directions of the Supreme Court. But he is making decisions on his own. We have said that we are ready to conduct a joint investigation if the varsities function in this manner,“ the minister

further stated.

Bose recently released a “status report” on universities on Wednesday and termed the state government’s decision to reinstate Rajat Kishor Dey as the Gour Banga University V-C “uncalled for” and “questionable”. Releasing a “status report” on universities, Bose had hit out at the state government for “attempting to control the universities in Bengal”.