Guv sets up mobile control room; meets Prez, VP in Delhi

Kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose, who met the President and Vice-President of India in Delhi, opened a mobile control room for the ongoing agitation in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor case at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.



Following the Supreme Court’s order on the RG Kar case in which it took suo motu cognisance, the Governor, through a video message said that the entire nation felt a relief after the pronouncement of the Supreme Court of India.

“Remember, every saint has a past, every sinner has a future. Anybody listening? Will Mamata Banerjee (Bengal CM) please raise her hands?” he questioned.

Bose opened a mobile control room with numbers 03322001641 and 9289010682 for the ongoing agitation in connection with the RG Kar case. Raj Bhavan said that anyone may call up the numbers if they wish to convey anything to the Governor. It was learnt that the first call from the mobile control room was made by the Governor to the father of the deceased doctor.

He is learnt to have assured the father of support and consoled the bereaved family.

During the Rakhi celebration programme at Raj Bhavan on Monday, Bose pledged to support their efforts until the goal of a safer environment for women is achieved.

The Governor recently said in an interview: “Bengal is in a state of flux. Students have lost faith in the government. Youths are scared and women are in a state of despair. There is a feeling that the government, which is supposed to protect the citizens, is not

doing its role.”