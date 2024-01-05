Guv seeks report on Sandeshkhali violence from state govt officials

Kolkata: Condemning the violence in Sandeshkhali, Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday summoned the state’s chief secretary, home secretary and DG, West Bengal Police and sought a detailed report on the incident.

The Governor suggested that the state government should better open its eyes and do its duty in maintaining law and order. Bose also went to visit the injured Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers in a private hospital.

Reacting on the incident, he said: “The ghastly incident reported from Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas district is alarming and deplorable. It is the bounded duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. If the government fails in its basic duty then the constitution of India will take its course.”

He added: “As Governor, I reserve all my constitutional options for appropriate action in an appropriate manner. Flexing muscles and parading paper tigers will not work with the people of Bengal. Jungle raj and gunda raj will work in a fool’s paradise. Bengal is not a banana republic. Government should do its duty. This pre-election violence which has an early beginning will find and should find an early end. This is the beginning of that end.”

Bose highlighted: “The sole responsibility for wanton violence in society lies with the government. Government may better open its eyes and see the reality and act effectively or face the consequences. The attitude of the police who pretend not to see the lawlessness around them should go. The perpetrators of violence and the political abettors will soon be made to realise that you cannot fool all people for all time. High time that violence and hooliganism stop in Bengal.”