Guv seeks report on law & order situation in state from CM

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose is learnt to have sought a report on the law and order situation from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the incidents of violence in the state, especially in Sandeshkhali, on Saturday.

In a communique issued by Raj Bhavan read that by virtue of the power vested in the Governor according to Article 167 of the Constitution, he has sought a detailed report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the law and order situation in the state, particularly in Sandeshkhali on the eve of and the day of last phase of polls.

The statement further read that the enforcement agencies entrusted with the job of overseeing elections are required to own up responsibility. It pointed out that the Governor was keeping a close watch on the ground situation during the last phase of elections. “Polls are the most sacred manifestations of democracy where the fight is done within the confines of the ballot boxes and outside of it,” read the Governor’s statement.

There have been reports of violence and palpable tension from several pockets in the state, with epicentres at Sandeshkhali, Cooch Behar, Bhangore and some parts of North Bengal, Raj Bhavan statement read. According to Raj Bhavan, tension was reportedly building up from the night of May 31 in Sandeshkhali where women were allegedly threatened. Violence continued even on June 1 when the polling process began.

Such ghastly incidents of violence in Sandeshkhali, particularly on women, are manifestations of the frustration faced by those who control the police in the state. Any expectations that people’s anger against the injustices by the misguided authorities can be crushed by violence is not acceptable. Those who think so are living in a fool’s paradise, reads the statement.

There will be no compromise in the fight against violence and rampant corruption in the state, the Governor said. Meanwhile, the Governor has also directed the state government to submit with immediate effect, a comprehensive report on the disaster management plan, infrastructure and preparedness it has put in place to tackle any exigencies arising out of the ensuing monsoon in the State. “The state government is also directed to submit copies of correspondences, if any, from NDMA and NDRF, whose coordination with the state authorities is crucial to mitigate any situation arising out of the monsoon.

The report is also to include the plans and programmes especially for the farmers in case of losses they sustain on account of vagaries of nature,” read the Raj

Bhavan communique.