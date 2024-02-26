Guv seeks report on arrest of fact-finding team members

Governor C V Ananda Bose is learnt to have sought a detailed report from the DGP, West Bengal Police after members of an independent fact-finding team headed by a former Chief Justice of Patna High Court were arrested by the police en-route to Sandeshkhali.

The team, headed by Justice Narsima Reddy, former Chief Justice of Patna High Court, with members Charu Bali Khanna, Bhavna Bajaj, OP Vyas, Rajpal Singh, Aparna Banerjee and Bandana Biswas, were arrested at Bhojerhat on Sunday while they were headed to Sandeshkhali.

It was learnt that the members were arrested and taken to Kolkata Police’s Lalbazar headquarters from where they were released later. However, the team met the Governor and has submitted a complaint to him. Following this, the Governor has sought a detailed report from the DGP. Raj Bhavan sources said that Bose has sought to know why the team was arrested in the first place and based on which complaint was the team members arrested and taken to Lalbazar.

The fact-finding committee, after meeting the Governor, told the media that they have conveyed to him in detail about what unfolded at Bhojerhat and were assured that appropriate measures will be taken. The members of the committee said it would prepare a report on the alleged deterioration of law and order and would submit the same to concerned parties including the chief minister of Bengal. They alleged that they were being stopped despite politicians and “criminals” being allowed to enter Sandeshkhali by the police. The committee alleged that they were arrested illegally.

Saikat Ghosh, deputy commissioner, the Bhangar Division of Kolkata Police told the media that the police had requested the team not to proceed further but the team broke the police barricade unlawfully. Hence, they were arrested under Preventive sections.