Guv seeks report from state on steps taken to arrest Shahjahan

: A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) guaranteed the arrest of their party strongman Sheikh Shahjahan within seven days, Governor C V Ananda Bose is learnt to have sought a report from the state administration regarding the progress made by the police to this effect and the steps taken to bring the Sandeshkhali situation under control.

On Monday, TMC leaders assured that Shahjahan, whose arrest is being demanded by the people of Sandeshkhali for alleged atrocities committed against them, will be booked in the next seven days. The villagers of Sandeshkhali have been agitating everyday, demanding his arrest along with that of his aides who have allegedly grabbed their lands and threatened them of dire consequences when asked for compensation. Women of the village have also levelled allegations of sexual assault against them. Two of the accused, Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra, have already been arrested by the police.

Now, the Governor is learnt to have written to the state’s chief secretary B P Gopalika and home secretary Nandini Chakraborty, enquiring about the progress made by the police in this regard. It was learnt that Bose asked for the report in 72 hours from the state administration. With the Calcutta High Court clarifying on Monday that there is no stay order on the arrest of Shajahan, Bose has sought to know why he has not been arrested yet.

Bose himself had visited Sandeshkhali in the preceding weeks and interacted with the residents there. Following his visit, he launched ‘Mission Sandeshkhali’ and said: “On the basis of the field visit and extensive interaction with the victims of Sandeshkhali, I have formulated Mission Sandeshkhali as a shield against future assault on the dignity and honour of women of India.”

The Governor has also sought a detailed report from the DGP, West Bengal Police, after members of an independent fact-finding team headed by a former Chief Justice of Patna High Court were arrested by the police en-route to Sandeshkhali.