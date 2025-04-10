Guv seeks report from state on Jangipur violence over Waqf Act

Kolkata: The Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose is learnt to have sought a report from the state government on incidents of violence and tension at Jangipur in Murshidabad district during protests over the Waqf Act. According to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, the Governor has strongly condemned the instances of violence reported from Murshidabad. “The situation where vested interests foment trouble cannot be tolerated and should be curbed,” the statement read.

“The peaceful passage of Shri Ram Navami festivities shows the camaraderie among the people of Bengal and the competence of the administration, the political parties, the silent majority, the media and all stakeholders. Any attempts to frustrate that need to be put down with an iron hand,” the statement read.

According to Raj Bhavan, the Governor has directed the state government to take “bold action immediately” to curb the violence and “submit a report”. Bose has sought the report after Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari appealed to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and the District Magistrate of Murshidabad to seek assistance from the office of the Governor and Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel in troubled zones.

Meanwhile, on April 8, the Home department issued a notification informing that internet services may be temporarily shut down over the next few days to prevent spreading of rumour for unlawful activities. The order shall come into force from April 8 and shall remain valid till 6 pm on April 11. The office of the district magistrate of Murshidabad too issued a notification imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in areas under the jurisdiction of two police stations, namely Suti and Raghunathganj. The prohibitory orders are related to the assembly of five or more people, carrying firearms, sharp-edged weapons and inflammable items, organising rallies or processions, and delivering provocative speeches.

The prohibitory orders will be in force till 6 pm on Thursday.