Guv seeks flood preparedness update from CM

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday sent a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee enquiring about the flood situation and the preparedness of the state government to tackle it, a Raj Bhavan source stated.



The governor, who has constituted a task force that could predict the possibility of floods, has plans to visit a few of the flood-affected areas of the state.

Earlier in the day, the CM wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing him that the state would sever all ties with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for “unilaterally releasing water” which led to floods in several south Bengal districts. Banerjee visited a few places affected by the deluge.

“The governor has asked the CM to furnish an elaborate report on the steps taken by the state government to tackle the flood. He has also enquired about the preparedness taken by the state to mitigate the situation and ensure the safety and security of people in the areas where there is inundation, and also in places that may be affected due to the adverse weather conditions,” the Raj Bhavan source said.

Bose, a former IAS officer and Central Drought Relief Commissioner, has sought a response from the CM under Article 167. He recently spent four days in North Bengal during floods and also prepared a project report for rebuilding Kerala’s Wayanad after landslides.