Guv removes V-C, state says he will continue to ‘perform his duties’

Kolkata: The difference between the Governor and state government has once again surfaced in the forefront over the former issuing removal order of the interim Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the University of Gour Banga (UGB) in Malda.

State Higher Education minister Bratya Basu accused Governor C V Ananda Bose who is also the chancellor of the state universities of ignoring the directions of the Supreme Court in connection with the appointment of V-Cs.

“We had recently held a meeting of the teachers’ organisation affiliated to Trinamool Congress at the UGB and this has angered the Governor and because of this, he issued an order of removal of the acting V-C. The Apex Court has made it clear that those who are presently acting as V-Cs are ‘caretakers’ and no new appointment or removal of V-Cs can take place with the case of their appointment pending before the Supreme Court. So, the Governor has practically disobeyed the directions of the Apex Court and we will surely bring this fact to the knowledge of the SC,” Basu said. The minister further pointed out that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in effect due to the Lok Sabha elections and there are a lot of do’s and don’ts but the Governor has not taken into consideration this fact.

“Because he has been angered with our holding of the meeting of the teachers’ organisation at UGB, he has removed its interim V-C. The people of the state are tired of the Governor’s such acts of insanity,” he added.

In August 2023, the Governor appointed Rajat Kishore Dey as the interim V-C of UGB. However, the Governor issued V-C’s removal order suddenly on Sunday night without assigning any reason, an official in the Education department said.

The state Higher Education department, soon after the minister’s statement, issued an order addressing the Registrar of UGB that the interim V-C, Rajat Kishore Dey, will continue to exercise and perform his duties in the interest of the students and the university in general.