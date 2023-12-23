Guv removes JU’s authorised V-C

Kolkata: The authorised Vice- Chancellor of Jadavpur University Buddhadeb Sau was removed from the position on Saturday, a day before the 66th Annual convocation was scheduled.



Uncertainty looms over the convocation considering the V-C position now lays vacant. A letter from the Raj Bhavan issued on Saturday late evening stated that the authorisation given to Buddhadeb Sau to exercise the powers of Vice-Chancellor has been withdrawn.

Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is the Chancellor of state universities, had on Sunday notified that he would not attend the convocation. He had refused the permission to hold the court meeting considered crucial for ratifying the convocation plan. Ignoring this, the university authorities went ahead with the plan to conduct convocation where degrees will be handed over to more than 4,000 students and scholars. State Higher Education minister Bratya Basu was also invited on Sunday. The UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar will address the convocation as

chief guest. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 10 am.

Meanwhile, after the authorised Vice-Chancellor was removed, Bratya Basu wrote on X: “I have come to know from media reports that the Professor authorised to exercise the powers of the Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University has been removed by the Governor! It appears that he is hell bent on destroying the Higher Education ambience in the state. For that, he is not only disregarding the advice of the elected State Government, he has stooped to new law by disrespecting the interim judgement of the Highest Court of the Land to maintain staus quo in the universities! He has bared his fangs and nails!”