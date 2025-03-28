Guv removes Bhaskar Gupta as JU’s interim V-C

Kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of state-aided universities, has removed professor Bhaskar Gupta from his role as the interim vice-chancellor (V-C) of Jadavpur University with immediate effect.

Gupta, a professor in the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering department, was appointed interim V-C on April 20, 2024. However, as his tenure as a professor was set to end on March 31, questions arose about his ability to continue in the role. Sources said Gupta had informed the state Higher Education department about the matter, which was then forwarded to Raj Bhavan.

However, just four days before his retirement as a professor, his authorisation as interim V-C was revoked.

An official order from the Governor’s Secretariat, issued on March 27, confirmed the revocation, without citing any specific reasons. The decision was communicated to the university registrar for necessary action. Following a Supreme Court order, the Governor has so far appointed full-term V-Cs in 19 out of 36 state universities.

However, Jadavpur University remains among the 17 institutions still waiting for a permanent V-C. Sources suggest Gupta’s name is on the list of selected candidates.

Reacting to his removal, Gupta said: “The Chancellor had the authority to appoint and revoke my authorisation.

I served to the best of my ability and will continue to do so if given another opportunity.”

Gupta’s removal has left Jadavpur University without a vice-chancellor, raising concerns over administrative delays and governance issues.

The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) has voiced its worries over the leadership vacuum.

In a statement, JUTA said: “Removing the interim V-C without appointing a permanent one will only add to the university’s administrative and operational challenges.”