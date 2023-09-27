Guv refuses to budge from decision to swear-in MLA at Raj Bhavan

Governor C V Ananda Bose remained unmoved from his position as he informed the Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Wednesday that he has already conveyed his decision to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the swearing-in of the Dhupguri MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy should happen at Raj Bhavan and not at the Assembly.

The two-line letter to Chattopadhyay from Raj Bhavan did not mention any date for the oath-taking ceremony. Sobhandeb, on Monday, wrote to the governor requesting him to assign the Speaker of the state legislative assembly Biman Banerjee to administer the oath to Roy.

He had requested that the Governor’s consent be conveyed at the earliest because the people of Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri are being denied necessary public services due to the delay of their MLA’s oath-taking ceremony.

The Governor, on Tuesday, had written to the Chief Minister, as well as Speaker of state Assembly, Biman Banerjee, expressing his desire to administer the oath at Raj Bhavan.