Guv pulls up SEC over poll violence; Abhishek insists Bose be sent to Manipur

Kolkata: With Governor CV Ananada Bose criticising the State Election Commissioner (SEC) for allegedly failing to prevent violence during the election process, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the Governor is acting on the instructions of Delhi and should instead be sent to Manipur to assess the situation there.



Addressing a press conference, CV Ananda Bose said that though he appointed Rajiva Sinha as the SEC, the latter failed to perform his duty. Bose sent his observation report on violence to the state election commission on Wednesday. In this context, he said that Sinha should know who the killers are since he is the custodian of the lives of the people during the election and is the repository of all powers to ensure free and fair elections.

Bose narrated eight demands which he expects Sinha to fulfill. He said the SEC should ensure elections in the sensitive areas of Bhangor, Canning, Cooch Behar, Dinhata, Murshidabad, Purulia, Malda, Chopra, Basanti, Midnapore do not lead to a repeat of violence and bloodshed. Secondly, he expects the SEC to conduct raids, seizures, preventive arrests of known gang leaders and miscreants.

Governor wants action, including immediate shift from the present position, against the All India Service (IAS & IPS) officials who are allegedly partisan, indifferent, ineffective and insensitive to the spate of violence going on in their jurisdiction. He demanded deployment of central armed police forces at polling booths and their continued deployment to prevent post-poll violence.

“Install CCTV cameras and make effective probes into the allegations of printing of duplicate ballot papers.” He said: “Make elections bullet free, not ballot free”. He also demanded foolproof arrangements to secure strong rooms and also provide security to counting personnel at the counting centres, increase pickets, patrolling, route marches, and flag marches, as deemed fit.

Abhishek Banerjee, reacting to Governor’s directions, questioned that Bose claims to be custodian of the constitution but has he ever questioned why the Centre is not releasing funds for Bengal that are meant to pay off wages for 100 days work in rural areas? He said the Governor is only following instructions from Delhi, adding that since Bose is such a learned individual he should be sent to states such as Manipur where he is needed more.

Meanwhile, on receipt of a message from the Peace Room, the Governor talked to the father of Alfazudin Halder who was allegedly beaten to death in Dakhin Gazipur in South 24-Parganas. He promised the family that all necessary support and assistance would be extended.

He also took up the matter with the SEC who promptly asked for a report from the DM. The Governor is leaving for a ground zero visit by train tomorrow morning to violence-hit areas in Murshidabad.