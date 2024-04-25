Guv postpones convocation

Kolkata: Citing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as the reason, Raj Bhavan has directed postponement of the convocation of the West Bengal State University (WBSU) that was scheduled to be held on April 27.



“The MCC is in place and we have received a directive from Raj Bhavan not to hold the convocation. We have decided to postpone the event as of now. We will host the same as soon as the elections conclude,” Raj Kumar Kothari, vice-chancellor (V-C) of WBSU said.

The WBSU was scheduled to hold the convocation after a gap of four years.

It was in 2020 when the varsity in Barasat held convocation for the last time. About 78 students were supposed to receive their M.Phil degree while 18 were scheduled to receive their Ph.D degree.

Soon after the fixing of date for convocation, a communication from the state Higher Education department was sent to the university not to hold the convocation.

The department, however, claimed that such an event cannot be held in the absence of a permanent V-C.