Guv overstepping the bounds, says Bratya

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Saturday lashed out at Governor C V Ananda Bose alleging him to be an autocratic Governor going beyond his limits and bounds and threatened that they would see the end of it.



While speaking at the protest held near the Gandhi statue at Mayo Road, Basu said that the agitation will be stronger. He said that anarchy in education and disregard of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not be tolerated.

Basu on Saturday said that the Governor cannot be Chancellor and vice-chancellor at the same time. Basu further accused the Governor of acting on the behest of BJP and ignoring the constitution.