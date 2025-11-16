Guv opens Raj Bhavan for public inspection

Kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose has sought legal opinion on initiating action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee, following the latter’s explosive allegations that Raj Bhavan was “sheltering BJP criminals” and “stacking arms and ammunition” on its premises.

Raj Bhavan officials on Sunday confirmed that the Governor has also decided to write to the Lok Sabha Speaker, urging an inquiry into the MP’s remarks, which he termed “grave and baseless”.

According to an official, Bose kept the gates of Raj Bhavan open from 5 am, inviting Banerjee, journalists and civil society members to inspect the premises and substantiate the claims. “If he fails to prove what he said, then why shouldn’t legal proceedings be initiated?” the official stated.

The controversy erupted after Bose defended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, calling it necessary to “clean up the election process”. Banerjee retaliated sharply, accusing the Governor of acting as a “BJP servant” and misusing the Raj Bhavan to target TMC workers.