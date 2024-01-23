Guv offers Puja at Kolkata Ram Temple, flags off ‘Ramayana’ yatra

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose flagged off a ‘Ramayana Yatra’ from a Ram temple in the central part of the city, after offering Puja there on Monday when the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held, a senior official said.



“The Governor offered Puja at Ram Mandir located on the Central Avenue and then flagged off ‘Ramayana Yatra/ Circuit,” he said.

Bose has appealed to the people of the state to ensure that the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya becomes a joyous and harmonious occasion, characterised by peace and unity. He has also urged people to be tolerant and not to pay heed to any disinformation.

“On this special day when we redefine the essence of our nationhood through strong linkages to its great heritage and culture, let us resolve once again to share the glory and greatness of our Motherland,” the Governor added.

With Agency Inputs