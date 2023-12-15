Guv offers financial help for a child of a deceased

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose is learnt to have visited the injured persons of the Burdwan tank collapse incident at the hospital and has promised to bear the education expenses of a child of one of the deceased for a year.



Bose, apart from visiting the Railway Station where the incident occurred, also visited the injured persons at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. He took updates on health conditions from the doctors attending the victims and assured that the injured are getting proper treatment.

He told the media: “We will extend all support to the affected families. I came here to see those admitted here. Some financial assistance and ex-gratia have been sanctioned. Whatever is required to help them, will certainly be done. Raj Bhavan will intervene in a very positive manner in the matter.”

Further, Bose has also pledged to bear the education expenses of a child of one of the deceased for an entire year. He assured that the six-year-old Mehtaj Sheikh, daughter of a woman who was killed in the incident, will receive Rs 5000 every month for an entire year.

The state government has also handed over compensation cheques of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in Wednesday’s accident and cheques of Rs 50,000 each to those injured.

Three persons were killed and over 30 were injured when a filled overhead water tank collapsed and fell on them when they were waiting on the platform at Burdwan Railway station on Wednesday afternoon.